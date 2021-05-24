Love Ampersand Logo Designed by Logo Smith

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.
A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities
———————————
→ Client: Love Ampersand
→ Designed: 2009
→ Scope: Logo & Brand Identity Design
→ Read More… Love Ampersand Case Study
The Love Ampersand, or Amperheart logo, was the result of a few hours of procrastinating one Saturday morning.
I had plenty of ‘proper work’ to be getting on with, but drifted towards ‘playing’ instead. Something I am racked with guilt over.
However, pleased that the procrastination developed into something reasonably useful, and not just wasted hours on da internat.
→ Read More… Love Ampersand Case Study
The Logo Smith aka smith.™
→ smith.gl/portfolio
→ smith.gl/hire-smith
The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.