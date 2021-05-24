Love Ampersand Logo Designed by Logo Smith

Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

→ Client: Love Ampersand

→ Designed: 2009

→ Scope: Logo & Brand Identity Design

The Love Ampersand, or Amperheart logo, was the result of a few hours of procrastinating one Saturday morning.

I had plenty of ‘proper work’ to be getting on with, but drifted towards ‘playing’ instead. Something I am racked with guilt over.

However, pleased that the procrastination developed into something reasonably useful, and not just wasted hours on da internat.

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.