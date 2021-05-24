The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

Love Ampersand Logo Designed by Logo Smith

Love Ampersand Logo Designed by Logo Smith heart logo love type design ampersand logo marks logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity logo portfolio logo design
→ Client: Love Ampersand
→ Designed: 2009
→ Scope: Logo & Brand Identity Design
The Love Ampersand, or Amperheart logo, was the result of a few hours of procrastinating one Saturday morning.

I had plenty of ‘proper work’ to be getting on with, but drifted towards ‘playing’ instead. Something I am racked with guilt over.

However, pleased that the procrastination developed into something reasonably useful, and not just wasted hours on da internat.

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

