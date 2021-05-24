TopoloGiraffe

Bluebird iOS App UI Design

Bluebird iOS App UI Design bird icon mobile todo focus ui app
Some screenshots for an app called Bluebird--a to-do list and focus timer which helps you overcome procrastination by visualizing your progress.

More to come! Feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

Check out the Bluebird app if you're interested:
Website | App Store | Twitter | Behance

Posted on May 24, 2021
