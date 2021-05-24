Kirtan Pandav

Neumorphism

Kirtan Pandav
Kirtan Pandav
  • Save
Neumorphism application3d creative interface design neumorph mobileapp3dview 3d uiux neumorphism ui neumorphism
Download color palette

Neumorphism combines developments of flat design and skeuomorphism. Neumorphism, or soft UI, is a visual style that combines background colors, shapes, gradients, highlights, and shadows to ensure graphic intense buttons and switches. All that allows achieving a soft, extruded plastic look, and almost 3D styling.

Kirtan Pandav
Kirtan Pandav

More by Kirtan Pandav

View profile
    • Like