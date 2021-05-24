TownSquares: Naples

Trending designs to inspire you
#0072 : #Naples is the regional capital of Campania and the third-largest city of #Italy. It's generally said that while Rome is the heart of Italy, Naples is the soul. For most people that's true for one distinct reason: it's the birthplace of pizza, arguably the world's most iconic and best loved comfort food.
