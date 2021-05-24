Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Juliia Melnychenko

Teahuz Contact Page

Juliia Melnychenko
Juliia Melnychenko
  • Save
Teahuz Contact Page web uxdesign yellow website contact page contact get in touch animation cup webdesign web design ui design uidesign ui tea
Download color palette
  1. teahuz-contact-page.mp4
  2. Dribbble-shot_Teahuz-4.jpg

Great Monday to everyone ✌
I decided to share with another piece of the Teahuz Concept. It is my first try to work in such a style.
_________________________________________________________________________________________
View the full project on Behance
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Also follow me on 👇
Behance
Instagram

Juliia Melnychenko
Juliia Melnychenko
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Juliia Melnychenko

View profile
    • Like