Bibliothèque de Sociologie – Catalog & E-book

This is the last shot of my project Bibliothèque de Sociologie. I tried to make the e-reading experience close to offline reading. So the catalog looks similar to the bookshelf and the e-book is also quite alike to the paper book. But of course with some cool features 💫

