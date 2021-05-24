Bibliothèque de Sociologie – Catalog & E-book

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the last shot of my project Bibliothèque de Sociologie. I tried to make the e-reading experience close to offline reading. So the catalog looks similar to the bookshelf and the e-book is also quite alike to the paper book. But of course with some cool features 💫
You can also find my works on
Instagram and Behance