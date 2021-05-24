DealerTeam Automotive Logo Redesigned by The Logo Smith

Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

→ Client: DealerTeam

→ Designed: 2013

→ Scope: Logo Redesign

→ Case Study Page: DealerTeam



Completed logo redesign project for DealerTeam, designed by The Logo Smith: a leading web based platform for auto dealers to better operate and run their business upon.

The DealerTeam Logo

The overall goal was to develop a logomark that would capture just how DealerTeam plans to revolutionise the auto sales industry.

For this logo redesign, the new logo needed to sit on it’s own merits when viewed alongside various competitors.

