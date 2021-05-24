Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DealerTeam Automotive Logo Redesigned by The Logo Smith

Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities

→ Client: DealerTeam
→ Designed: 2013
→ Scope: Logo Redesign
Case Study Page: DealerTeam

Completed logo redesign project for DealerTeam, designed by The Logo Smith: a leading web based platform for auto dealers to better operate and run their business upon.

The DealerTeam Logo
The overall goal was to develop a logomark that would capture just how DealerTeam plans to revolutionise the auto sales industry.

For this logo redesign, the new logo needed to sit on it’s own merits when viewed alongside various competitors.

Read More… DealerTeam

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

smith.gl/portfolio
smith.gl/hire-smith

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
