Kokeshi

Diego Toda de Oliveira
A cool render that I've worked for me and my wife's 15th anniversary together. Had lots of fun doing this one, specially working on more realistic materials and the lighting.

Posted on May 24, 2021
I do websites and cool 3d illustrations. Why not both?
