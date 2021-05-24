Muhammad Izza Recka Putra

Uplabs Challenge : Redesign Clubhouse

Uplabs Challenge : Redesign Clubhouse ui design figma design mobile app design ui
Hello all!
Here is my latest work for Uplabs Challenge : Redesign Clubhouse. Cuz I never using the app, I using same color pallete and layout with some adjusment to make user more comfortable using the app.

How your opinions about this?
Feel free to leave your comment.

Posted on May 24, 2021
