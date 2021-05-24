Trending designs to inspire you
Hello all!
Here is my latest work for Uplabs Challenge : Redesign Clubhouse. Cuz I never using the app, I using same color pallete and layout with some adjusment to make user more comfortable using the app.
How your opinions about this?
Feel free to leave your comment.
Please upvote my work here