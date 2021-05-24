Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Travel website - Landing

Hey Guys, I made a small animation for a travel website. Mitski is a platform where you can book unique vacations and get randomized recommendations - check it out!

Did a quick design in Figma and made the animation with Protopie.

Figma | Protopie

Designer based in the Netherlands
