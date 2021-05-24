Travel website - Landing

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Guys, I made a small animation for a travel website. Mitski is a platform where you can book unique vacations and get randomized recommendations - check it out!
Did a quick design in Figma and made the animation with Protopie.
Figma | Protopie