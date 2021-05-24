SKETCHER App Skater Mobile UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Bahasa :
SK3TCHER merupakan sebuah aplikasi e-commerce seputar dunia skate. Di dalam aplikasi bukan hanya terdapat jual beli barang, tetapi terdapat juga tips & tricks seputar skateboard, terdapat juga lokasi skate park.
Semoga Anda menyukai desain saya, Terima kasih telah berkunjung ^^.
Jika Anda suka, Anda juga dapat menekan tombol suka ^^.
Jika anda memiliki saran dan kritik silahkan berkomentar dibawah ini.
Saya juga menantikan tanggapan Anda ^^ Terima kasih.
English :
SK3TCHER is an e-commerce application around the skate world. In the application there is not only buying and selling of goods, but also tips & tricks about skateboarding, there is also a skate park location.
Hope you like my design, Thank you for visiting ^^. If you like it you can also hit the like button ^^.
If you have suggestions and criticisms please comment below. I also look forward to your feedback ^^.