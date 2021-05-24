Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo

Bikini Icons

Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo
Sebastiano Guerriero for Nucleo
  • Save
Bikini Icons icon design icons pack icon set iconset svg icons svg pack icon nucleo icons free
Bikini Icons icon design icons pack icon set iconset svg icons svg pack icon nucleo icons free
Download color palette
  1. bikini-dribbble-1.png
  2. bikini-dribbble-2.jpg

Love free, beautiful icons?

From now on, we'll be sending a free, monthly icon pack to the Nucleo newsletter subscribers.

We're starting with the Bikini Icons.

Join our newsletter 👉 https://nucleoapp.com/newsletter

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2021
Nucleo
Nucleo
Icon Manager

More by Nucleo

View profile
    • Like