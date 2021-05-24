Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Priya Devi

Real Estate Flyer

Real Estate Flyer animation art vector logo icon illustrator graphic design illustration design branding
SPECIFICATIONS:

Ai CC & Psd Files
Dimensions: 8.27×11.69 in size with bleeds
Resolution: 300 dpi CMYK / ready for print
Editable fonts/text
Easy to change colors
Well Organize Layer
You can find what font used in the note file enjoy :)

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/zEv3W0

