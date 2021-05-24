Good for Sale
Business Situations Illustration Kit

Price
$25
Available on Creative Market
Business Situations Illustration Kit

This collection with trendy characters is also made in the form of a kit 🧩

Here we offer characters and background elements for you to mix and have fun. You can also optionally change colors and stroke thickness.

But of course, you can take ready-to-use illustrations and keep the creative process for later.

This collection is focused on teamwork, planning and multitasking.

The bundle is available at Creative Market.

