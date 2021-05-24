Business Situations Illustration Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This collection with trendy characters is also made in the form of a kit 🧩
⠀
Here we offer characters and background elements for you to mix and have fun. You can also optionally change colors and stroke thickness.
⠀
But of course, you can take ready-to-use illustrations and keep the creative process for later.
⠀
This collection is focused on teamwork, planning and multitasking.
The bundle is available at Creative Market.