Kevin Dukkon
Fintory

Haystack - Event creation

Kevin Dukkon
Fintory
Kevin Dukkon for Fintory
Hire Us
  • Save
Haystack - Event creation kevin dukkon fintory responsive modals desktop popup creation modals light mode haystack event details audience success state desktop event creation components clean user interface dashboard ui ux
Haystack - Event creation kevin dukkon fintory responsive modals desktop popup creation modals light mode haystack event details audience success state desktop event creation components clean user interface dashboard ui ux
Haystack - Event creation kevin dukkon fintory responsive modals desktop popup creation modals light mode haystack event details audience success state desktop event creation components clean user interface dashboard ui ux
Haystack - Event creation kevin dukkon fintory responsive modals desktop popup creation modals light mode haystack event details audience success state desktop event creation components clean user interface dashboard ui ux
Haystack - Event creation kevin dukkon fintory responsive modals desktop popup creation modals light mode haystack event details audience success state desktop event creation components clean user interface dashboard ui ux
Download color palette
  1. Shot Frame.png
  2. Shot Frame-3.png
  3. Shot Frame-4.png
  4. Shot Frame-2.png
  5. Shot Frame-1.png

Hey all,

happy to share some components of an event creation of the Haystack platform.

Haystack is today’s modern employee intranet. The software helps companies connect their workforce by streamlining internal communications and forging employee connections.

Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— Interaction design
— Motion design
— Product design
 — UX research
 — Product research
 — Social Media assets design
— Website design
— Website development

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email us at hello@fintory.com

Want to see more in the future?
Don't miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.

Fintory
Fintory
We build digital products.
Hire Us

More by Fintory

View profile
    • Like