Hilmi Fakhrudin

RG Real Estate App Mobile UI

Hilmi Fakhrudin
Hilmi Fakhrudin
  • Save
RG Real Estate App Mobile UI mobile app mobile ui app uiux ui design ux uidesign real estate realestateapps realestate
Download color palette

RG Real Estate is a mobile-based real estate application. We offer a selection of new properties with great prices. Our target audience is single men.
We want to convey a sense of elegance, while at the same time being calm. The home page have a Categories, all properties and nearby because we make users easy to navigate. There should be a call to action to get users to make a purchase.

Hope you like my design, Thank you for visiting ^^. If you like it you can also hit the like button ^^.
If you have suggestions and criticisms please comment below. I also look forward to your feedback ^^.

Hilmi Fakhrudin
Hilmi Fakhrudin

More by Hilmi Fakhrudin

View profile
    • Like