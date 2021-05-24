RG Real Estate App Mobile UI

RG Real Estate is a mobile-based real estate application. We offer a selection of new properties with great prices. Our target audience is single men.

We want to convey a sense of elegance, while at the same time being calm. The home page have a Categories, all properties and nearby because we make users easy to navigate. There should be a call to action to get users to make a purchase.

Hope you like my design, Thank you for visiting ^^. If you like it you can also hit the like button ^^.

If you have suggestions and criticisms please comment below. I also look forward to your feedback ^^.