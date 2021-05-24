Shreya Patel 118

Real Estate

Shreya Patel 118
Shreya Patel 118
  • Save
Real Estate appartment filter flat search branding minimal rental house real estate icon design ux ui app
Download color palette

Hey Dribbbles 👋

This is my new work on Real Estate project.
I tried to make look clean and use some interesting colors.

So If you like my work then please, press L to show your love ❤ & please don't forget to follow me. 👆
and also give your suggestions.

Thanks for watching!! ☺

Shreya Patel 118
Shreya Patel 118

More by Shreya Patel 118

View profile
    • Like