Asees Boutique Fashion Band Logo

Asees Boutique is a luxury brand located in Chandigarh. Founder Miss Asees kaur believes that fashion plays a defining role in enhancing a person's confidence and sense of self. We seek to create luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions on the world, and are yet versatile enough to transcend people, places and occasions.

The brand identity was designed with a minimal approach and elegant color palette. I created a logo that represents an beautiful font "Lora", with Customized Letter “A & B” to express femininity & sensibility.

Visit https://bit.ly/3wuUlpj for FULL Presentation

