Elax Energie, a social initiative

Elax Energie, a social initiative
With 11 million heating mantles in France, this represents the largest manageable energy source. This is why Elax Energie proposes a box that can be connected to all existing electric tanks.

Today, according to the user's habits while helping the electrical network, we can reduce the consumption of an electric tank by 30 to 50%.

Posted on May 24, 2021
