Good Taste Menu Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
2 Ai & 2 PSD files
Flyer Size: A4 (210 mm x 297 mm) + 3 mm bleed
Flyer in CMYK color mode in 300 dpi Ready to Print
Easy to edit
Organized Layers
Free fonts (links in Readme file)
Previews are NOT included
GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/PKMrOr