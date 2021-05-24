Priya Devi

Media Kit Template

Media Kit Template animation art vector logo icon illustrator graphic design illustration design branding
Information:

Size: A4 & Letter

Pages: 02 pages

Resolution: 300 dpi

Color mode: CMYK

Bleed: 0.25 in

Working file: Photoshop cs2, Microsoft Word

Files included: Photoshop cc, Microsoft Word (Docx File)

Mock-up and photo are not included in the main file. Thank You

https://crmrkt.com/JKMk5M

