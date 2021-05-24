Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Priya Devi

4th Of July Independence Day

4th Of July Independence Day ui animation art vector logo icon illustrator graphic design illustration design branding
Size:

4x4 inch + 0.25in bleed (CMYK, RGB)
Description:

100% fully layered and editable
2 .psd files (Adobe Photoshop)
All text full editable
Ready for Instagram
Resolution: 300dpi
Colour model: CMYK, RGB

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/zEv3Q5

    • Like