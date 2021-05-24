Seth-Ink App Mobile UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Seth-Ink is an AR tattoos application, users can scan tattoos through this application, so that before the tattoo user can see the results first. This application can also make a booking at a tattoo store.
Hope you like my design, Thank you for visiting ^^.
If you like it you can also hit the like button ^^.
If you have suggestions and criticisms please comment below. I also look forward to your feedback ^^