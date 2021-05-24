Hilmi Fakhrudin

Seth-Ink App Mobile UI

Seth-Ink is an AR tattoos application, users can scan tattoos through this application, so that before the tattoo user can see the results first. This application can also make a booking at a tattoo store.

