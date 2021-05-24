Subcategories GridListSlide

Magento 2 Subcategories Grid/List/Slide by Meetanshi allows displaying subcategories on category, product, CMS, home and other pages for better navigation.

Navigation in an online store must be on point in order to reduce the bounce rate of your website. A sound navigation system helps the visitor land on the desired product quickly and hence speeds up the conversion. For Magento 2 store owners, Meetanshi has developed the Magento 2 Subcategories Grid/List/Slide extension that contributes to a better navigation in the online store.

Magento 2 Subcategories Grid/List/Slide displays categories and subcategories to display in the form of a grid, list, and slide on the category, product, CMS, home and any other pages.

If you are a Magento 2 store with thousands of products, it is a must-have extension to let customers easily find what they require and not fumble around the store!

Benefits of Meetanshi’s Magento 2 Subcategories Grid/List/Slide Extension:

* Magento 2 Subcategories Grid/List/Slide extension improves navigation on complex catalogs, making it easy for the customers to find a product in the store.

* It allows displaying categories and subcategories in the form of a grid, list, and slide.

* The admin can set a custom title for the subcategory block to display in the frontend.

* To define the title block, subcategories Grid/List/Slide can be displayed on the top of the main content in the frontend.

* At the bottom of the main content, subcategories Grid/List/Slide can be displayed in the frontend.

The admin can classify the subcategories based on name, position or created date.

* The direction of subcategories can be ordered as ascending or descending.

* The subcategory description can be displayed or kept hidden by the admin.

* Grid, List, and Slide layouts are available to display subcategories by inserting the code in an HTML file or on any CMS pages by using the widget.

To show any subcategories block, the admin can create a new widget on any CMS page with the help of the “Add Widget” button.

* The admin can choose subcategories Grid/List/Slide on page option from the dropdown and select the design theme of the frontend.

* The admin can construct the widget’s storefront properties, including widget title, store view to assign widgets, and sort order.

* Layout updates need to be formed by choosing the page where to display the Widget, Widget’s page and its area where the subcategories block is to be displayed.

* Option to set the title of subcategory block.

To show categories/subcategories, comma-separated IDs need to be entered.

* The admin can choose any one of the display layouts from the grid, slide, and list for displaying the subcategories block.

* Sort by name, position or created page.

The admin configures the maximum number of subcategories displayed in each row.

* Sort by ascending or descending.

* The admin can select the display mode either as specific or random.

* Subcategories description can be shown or hidden.

The extension helps improve the navigation of the store on complex catalogs and easily find a product.

