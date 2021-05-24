Check-out Payment Process

Very often I see apps like Shopping, Ecommerce, Fintech, Travel apps, who do not offer user to think over, this final step to worn them that they are about to pay.

For example I had very bad experience using AirBnB app. It was early in the morning, just having my first coffee and scrolling through Abnb, without even thinking clearly and clicking on some apartments for rent. In my head, I though if I click on Book button, that means somebody would answer me, or ask me to make a deal about booking the property.

Oh no, instead that meant, clicking booking you are immediately paying for this flat if owner accepts your booking. I wasn't even aware that my credit card was connected (long time ago and not an often user of the app), so that meant I immediately payed for the apartment. Of course when I realised this, nobody even cared about my complaints or returning me the money for THE WRONG CLICK. The answer was always the same: but you clicked BOOK button.

Please designers, place one screen more in UX, users would appreciate that.