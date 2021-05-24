Website + 3d illustration | Perfomante

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
New work 👉 Perfomante
I want to share one of the rejected versions of the new Perfomante website with the main illustration in another style: more detailed, sharp, game-styled.Which one do you like?
I have been working closely with Arina (she draw a lot of concepts and sketches) and Paul Shtyler (he designed incredible detailed 3d illustrations for whole project).
________
I sharing a lot of beatifull stuff from internet on my Telegram channel на русском 🙂. Follow it!