Website + 3d illustration | Perfomante

New work 👉 Perfomante

I want to share one of the rejected versions of the new Perfomante website with the main illustration in another style: more detailed, sharp, game-styled.Which one do you like?

I have been working closely with Arina (she draw a lot of concepts and sketches) and Paul Shtyler (he designed incredible detailed 3d illustrations for whole project).

