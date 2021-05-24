UX Study : Beauty Shop

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a personal project for practice purposes only. Please check it out and let me know your comments about my work.
Also check: https://www.instagram.com/creative_ashraful_/
Check full project :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117722879/Beauty-Shop-Concept-Website