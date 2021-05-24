Dribbble - Logo Design 🏀

Trending designs to inspire you
Let me start by saying; there's absolutely nothing wrong with the current Dribbble logo.
While working on a project I discovered this little Ball and saw the letter D in it. I often get distracted by these fun little ideas which happen almost by accident during my projects. Starting this new week with a fun design. Hope you'll enjoy it.
Would be fun to see others bring their conceptual rebounds on this post. Tag a designer who should be part of this creative session.
