Dribbble - Logo Design 🏀

Logo Design 🏀

Let me start by saying; there's absolutely nothing wrong with the current Dribbble logo.

While working on a project I discovered this little Ball and saw the letter D in it. I often get distracted by these fun little ideas which happen almost by accident during my projects. Starting this new week with a fun design. Hope you'll enjoy it.

Would be fun to see others bring their conceptual rebounds on this post. Tag a designer who should be part of this creative session.

✌️

Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands
