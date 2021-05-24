Lucas Gusso

About Time

Lucas Gusso
Lucas Gusso
  • Save
About Time website landing page home mobile ui travel time minimal typogaphy geometric ux ui site mobile
Download color palette

The truth is, we don't travel back at all. Not even for the day. We just try to live every day as if we've deliberately come back to this one day to enjoy it as if it was the full final day of our extraordinary, ordinary life.

Lucas Gusso
Lucas Gusso

More by Lucas Gusso

View profile
    • Like