SAAD - Real Estate Agency

Saad Holding is a real estate investment company with 15 years of experience on the German market, that has over 60 successfully finished projects for their investors.

947 apartments

284 investors

€115M turnover

Goals:

1. Attract more investments into their projects

2. Establish long-term connection with investors

Strategies:

1. Presenting in a clear and storytelling manner the opportunities of investing with SAAD and providing complete descriptions with the financial prognosis of the available locations for investments.

In such a way, we initialize and educate the clients with the real estate market and help them take a calculated decision for their investments.

2. Making the brand feel:

• Trustworthy - by displaying the number of the completed projects with transparent data and guaranteed income from the investments;

• Expertly - by showcasing company’s experience in the market and its outcomes;

• Professional - by presenting the quality of the completed projects.

See full Case Study

———

Let's connect:

Behance • Linkedin • Instagram