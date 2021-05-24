SAAD - Real Estate Agency

Trending designs to inspire you
Saad Holding is a real estate investment company with 15 years of experience on the German market, that has over 60 successfully finished projects for their investors.
947 apartments
284 investors
€115M turnover
Goals:
1. Attract more investments into their projects
2. Establish long-term connection with investors
Strategies:
1. Presenting in a clear and storytelling manner the opportunities of investing with SAAD and providing complete descriptions with the financial prognosis of the available locations for investments.
In such a way, we initialize and educate the clients with the real estate market and help them take a calculated decision for their investments.
2. Making the brand feel:
• Trustworthy - by displaying the number of the completed projects with transparent data and guaranteed income from the investments;
• Expertly - by showcasing company’s experience in the market and its outcomes;
• Professional - by presenting the quality of the completed projects.
———
