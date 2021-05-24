Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TopoloGiraffe

Bluebird iOS App Illustrations

Bluebird iOS App Illustrations illustration mobile todo bird icon app bird 3d
Some 2D & 3D combining illustrations I did for an app called Bluebird, it's a to-do list and focus timer which helps you overcome procrastination by visualizing your progress.

More to come! Feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

Check out the Bluebird app if you're interested:
Website | App Store | Twitter | Behance

Posted on May 24, 2021
