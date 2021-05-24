Bluebird iOS App Illustrations

Trending designs to inspire you
Some 2D & 3D combining illustrations I did for an app called Bluebird, it's a to-do list and focus timer which helps you overcome procrastination by visualizing your progress.
More to come! Feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!
Check out the Bluebird app if you're interested:
Website | App Store | Twitter | Behance