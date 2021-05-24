Daily UI - #040 - Recipe

Trending designs to inspire you
For the recipe challenge I designed a Menu Of The Day screen for a cooking app that provides a sample menu to follow.
Font is Interstate.
Thanks to Unsplash for the images:
Starter: https://unsplash.com/photos/UE7YA2igrxQ
Main: https://unsplash.com/photos/cgcteFH-azk
Dessert: https://unsplash.com/photos/lyEkpuuIrg0