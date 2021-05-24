RollCore Logo Designed by The Logo Smith

Trending designs to inspire you
Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.
A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities
———————————
→ Client: RollCore
→ Designed: 2016
→ Scope: Logo Design
→ Logos for Sale Portfolio: View Logos for Sale
The Logo Smith aka smith.™
→ smith.gl/portfolio
→ smith.gl/hire-smith
The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.