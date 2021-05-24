DentalApp | A Online scheduling platform for the Dentist & Clien

Trending designs to inspire you
DentalApp | A Online scheduling platform for the Dentist & Clients
A dental app is an organizing tool for the medical sector, for now, it only works for Dentists and their needs but the companies that were involved were served and the point that was gained become a design system that was not exactly was doing the job it was supposed to do we were using Ant design, then we switched to custom design and used Ant design as a core.
I made the whole user flow for the mobile version based on user feedback on the Web version of the service. We have worked on both side of the client to manager part now we have a future product development roadmap which was used to get an investment from Gita Georgia's innovation and technology agency
This is the website of the company:
https://app.dentalapp.ge/
My part:
Strategic Design with a focus on User Experience and Interface Design Design System Development
Mobile UX and UI Design