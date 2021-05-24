Therapy&Care - Mobile app

Hi, Dribbble ✨

Today we`d like to share with you our new design concept of a medical appointment app. This app helps you easier to find a specialist and schedule your visit. When you will not keep all appointments in mind and quickly manage your health questions, you feel more carefree and calm!

The homepage hosts a variety of doctors and your appointments. If you already know which specialist you need - just type it in a search line. Keep tracking your schedule and easily make reservations online 😻

We can't wait to hear your feedback in the comments!

Have a project in mind? We're ready to lean into work

hello@ponee.agency