Hackathon Landing Page

Hackathon Landing Page landing blue layout 3d art desktop landing page illustrations covid19 illustration website ui web ux
Within our company we announced the team hackathon with prizes. This event will allow young IT talents to prove themselves like well-skilled and smart specialists in creating digital products that certainly will help to relief the world with pandemic. What do you think of this landing page design?

