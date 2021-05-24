Karolina Kędzierska
Beauty app - mobile app makeup hairstyle pink search bar icon icon design navigation bar tapbar slider flat design haircut mobile ui appointment beauty minimal modern mobile app ui ux
Hi folks!
I would like to share with you a minimal and modern Beauty app. Find beauty services, book an appointment, save your favorite stylists 💇‍♀️💇👁💋
Have a Beauty(ful) day!

