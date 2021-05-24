Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Manas pasrija

Fitness Mobile Ui Design

Manas pasrija
Manas pasrija
  • Save
Fitness Mobile Ui Design app uiux ios android app zumba app gym mobile gym app yoga pose yoga app yoga fitness club fitness instructor app fitness app ui mobile design fitness logo illustration figma ux ui fitness fitness app
Download color palette

A Fitness Mobile App form made With #FigmaDesign
#CreateWithFigma
#uiux
#moderndesign

Hi Guys,
landing page, Hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

I am available for freelance work. For any project Like a website, App, Graphic, Animation, UI/UX. You can hire us.

You can Contact me

WhatsApp: +91 8800245068
Email: manaspasrija279@gmail.com

Thank you.

Manas pasrija
Manas pasrija

More by Manas pasrija

View profile
    • Like