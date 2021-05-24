Have a break

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
KitKat display stand, conception based on existing examples, but this time munched, with plexiglass, and totally flat for perfect fit in retail stores troughout New Caledonia.
I tried selling the 3d version with the chocolate bars standing out around the structure, but it would have taken longer for the printer and be more expensive too.