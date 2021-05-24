Have a break

Poinfre!

KitKat display stand, conception based on existing examples, but this time munched, with plexiglass, and totally flat for perfect fit in retail stores troughout New Caledonia.

I tried selling the 3d version with the chocolate bars standing out around the structure, but it would have taken longer for the printer and be more expensive too.

