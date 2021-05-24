Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free Scarf Mockup

Free Scarf Mockup garment soccer football competition match uniform game clothing fringe accessory team muffler fan scarf free sport freebie download psd mockup
FREE DOWNLOAD from rebrandy.net

Full product - Fan Scarf Mockups Set

Product includes:
• 1 psd with folded scarf (side view);
• 8 background textures;
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:
• scarf color and design (top and bottom part);
• fringe color;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background;

