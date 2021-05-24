Free Scarf Mockup

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
FREE DOWNLOAD from rebrandy.net
• Full product - Fan Scarf Mockups Set
Product includes:
• 1 psd with folded scarf (side view);
• 8 background textures;
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);
Editable elements:
• scarf color and design (top and bottom part);
• fringe color;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background;