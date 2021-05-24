Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Karolina Zmarlak

Shop Our Reversible Clothing in only 965$

REVERSIBLE CLOTHING

AVAILABLE IN WHITE | BLACK

TECH ORGANZA / PIQUÉ TECH

FITTED BODY AND SLEEVES WITH SOFT COLLAR

CURVED SEAMING TO SCULPT THE SILHOUETTE

COLLAR CONNECTS CENTER FRONT AND STRAIGHT PEPLUM HEM

CAN BE WORN OPEN OR BELTED

UTILIZE JACKET UNDERNEATH A TAILORED JACKET OR BLAZER

MINIMAL DESIGN ALLOWS FOR SLEEK WEAR AND ENDLESS PAIRING WITH ANY KZ_K PANT

MACHINE WASH ON COLD, DRY ON LOW TUMBLE

MADE IN NYC

Posted on May 24, 2021
