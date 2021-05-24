Vishal Reddy

Invoicing tool - iOS Mobile app

Vishal Reddy
Vishal Reddy
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Invoice creation flow for an iOS mobile app.

Creating an invoice involves several different steps. I focussed on streamlining the experience by breaking down the interaction into two parts:

1. What's unique for each invoice: Contact and the items that they're purchasing would in most cases be unique for an invoice. The first part of the experience solely focuses on this and gives a distraction-free experience to users for setting up their invoices confidently.
2. What's unique for Seller/Business Owner: Payment methods, due dates, delivery methods are often driven by how a business operates. There is a greater possibility that they can benefit from defaults here. But as customer preferences vary, the experience affords quick override to help users send invoice in a preferred way.

=======
Portfolio | LinkedIn | Instagram

Vishal Reddy
Vishal Reddy
Welcome to my design portfolio
Hire Me

More by Vishal Reddy

View profile
    • Like