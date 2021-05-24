Specializer — job finder

Trending designs to inspire you
✋ Hey-hey, dribbblers! This is the new concept of the 30-days dribble challenge. 4/30
Created some bright home screen for the job search service. Added some glass on reminders.
Press L if you like this design and share feedback!
Have an interesting task to be done? Write directly on my email: yuriy.babyn13@gmail.com
❤️ Thanks for watching!❤️