Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yurii Babyn

Specializer — job finder

Yurii Babyn
Yurii Babyn
  • Save
Specializer — job finder purple orange bright english money job listing help job search job service figma interface homepage website ui design
Download color palette

✋ Hey-hey, dribbblers! This is the new concept of the 30-days dribble challenge. 4/30

Created some bright home screen for the job search service. Added some glass on reminders.

Press L if you like this design and share feedback!

Have an interesting task to be done? Write directly on my email: yuriy.babyn13@gmail.com

❤️ Thanks for watching!❤️

Yurii Babyn
Yurii Babyn

More by Yurii Babyn

View profile
    • Like