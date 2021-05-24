Enabled

AppKit | Awarded Bootstrap Mobile Site Template & PWA

Enabled
Enabled
  • Save
AppKit | Awarded Bootstrap Mobile Site Template & PWA uiux ui design pwa mobile ios app design ios design app design modern app cards ui card design app mobile app ios ui carousel blog design news app article design content creation content design
Download color palette

Over 700 Sales for AppKit! 🥳🚀 Thank you all! Next Step - 1.000 Sales

AppKit received the Mobile Excellence Award from Envato in their anual Envato Awards 🏆

✅ Explore AppKit - https://1.envato.market/gbRWX0

Some major features AppKit comes with:

- Bootstrap 5.x (Built with VanillaJS & No jQuery dependency)
- Bootstrap 4.5 (Built using jQuery)
- PWA ready
- RTL ready
- Over 160 Page Templates
- 100+ Reusable Components
- Dark & Light Mode
- Footer and Sidebar Navigations

And many, many more. A modern design backed by powerful and clean code. Here's what out customers think of AppKit:

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ for Design Quality from gravitimedia (AppKit's Customer)

"Incredible & absolutely amazing product - probably one of the best purchases I've ever made on the Envato Marketplace. I'd strongly recommend it to anyone looking to develop a mobile web app. Also the support is unparalleled, never received such amazing support before from any author on Envato Marketplace. This was a truly 5-star experience and I don't normally go out of my way to leave reviews. Will definitely be working with the author again in the future."
✅ Explore AppKit - https://1.envato.market/gbRWX0

Enabled
Enabled

More by Enabled

View profile
    • Like