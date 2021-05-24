Bluebird iOS App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi folks,
I've been working on an app called Bluebird, it's a to-do list and focus timer which helps you overcome procrastination by visualizing your progress.
I made this promotional image with Cinema 4D and Octane Render because I'm really into 3D stuff (will post more later!)
Feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!
Check out the Bluebird app if you're interested:
Website | App Store | Twitter | Behance