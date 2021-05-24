SMEGMARS - Webflow Website

Nahed Al Khodary

Nahed Al Khodary
Nahed Al Khodary
Hey everyone, here is a redesign and development I made for SMEGMARS. A crypto token that wants to help testicular/penile cancer research.

Do you need a Designer & Webflow developer based in Stockholm, Sweden or remote? Contact me at info@klayo.se

Posted on May 24, 2021
Nahed Al Khodary
Nahed Al Khodary
UI/Motion and Product Designer from Stockholm, Sweden.
