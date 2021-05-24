Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Desktop hero section for a Winter Sports landing page. This was more of an experiment to play around with the illustration rather than focus too much on the UX. Sometimes, UI experimentation is fun and needed to avoid burnout.