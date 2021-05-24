Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
name a place you loved traveling to

travel yoga gratitude illustration design
This is one of the illustrations made for Bee Shanti's gratitude card deck.
The card deck was created to help kids see the good things that happened to them during the day, helping them develop a positive perspective towards life.

Posted on May 24, 2021
