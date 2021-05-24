3mm Belcher Mens Necklace - Silver Chain Stainless Steel Jewelle

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
SILVADORE.CO.UK is offering 3mm Belcher Mens Necklace - Silver Chain Stainless Steel Jewellery (01) at now in best prices.
Product Feature 1 : {Suitable for daily wear, outdoor, shower, gym and sports. Easy functioning clasp. Robust and strong links. Smooth shining finish.}
Product Feature 2 : {Resistant to discolouration, sweat, heat, tarnish, water, smudge. UNLIKE sterling silver, gold, brass, fashion plated jewellery. Can be stored away without tarnishing.}
Product Prices :- {£30.00}
https://silvadore.co.uk/collections/mens-stainless-steel-chains/products/3mm-belcher-mens-necklace-silver-chain-stainless-steel-jewellery-01