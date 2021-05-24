Flangi • UX & UI Design

Martin Fafek

Hi Folks,

I would show you next part of my the biggest project in 2020. I designed all e-commerce responsive screens. Flangi is e-shop with a premium assortment. That's why the screens needed to look luxurious, premium and unique.

You can watch it live here [https://www.flangi.cz/](https://www.flangi.cz/)

What do you think about it?

Thank you

Design digital solutions with a focus on creativity
